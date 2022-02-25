Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Sells $5,580,001.24 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OFLX opened at $152.00 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

