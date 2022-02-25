Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Sells $5,580,001.24 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OFLX opened at $152.00 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
About Omega Flex (Get Rating)
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Flex (OFLX)
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.