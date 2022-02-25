On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 428.33 ($5.83).

OTB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.35) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.17) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.56) on Friday. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 198.40 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($7.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £434.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.