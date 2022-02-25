OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.12. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

