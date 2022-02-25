OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 2540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,219,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneSpan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OneSpan by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 120,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 976,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $551.53 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.53.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.