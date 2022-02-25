Oppenheimer Comments on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.