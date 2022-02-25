Oppenheimer Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.66.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $68.94 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $246.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

