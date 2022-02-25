Oppenheimer Weighs in on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of IART opened at $65.94 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $60,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

