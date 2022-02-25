Oppenheimer Weighs in on McGrath RentCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for McGrath RentCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

