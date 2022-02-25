Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lifted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

