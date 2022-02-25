OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

OSUR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,801. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

