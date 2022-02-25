OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.56

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 24392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.