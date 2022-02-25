Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) received a C$2.00 price target from Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE ORE remained flat at $C$1.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

