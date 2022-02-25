Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

NYSE OEC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

