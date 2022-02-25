Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
NYSE OEC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
