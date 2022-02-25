Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.07% of Orion Group worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Orion Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of -44.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

