Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after buying an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after buying an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after buying an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $17,396,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.58. 4,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.