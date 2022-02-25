Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $73,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.23 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.