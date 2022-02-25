Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 140,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 121,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.49.
Osirium Technologies Company Profile (LON:OSI)
