Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by 86.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Outfront Media stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

