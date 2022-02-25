Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.