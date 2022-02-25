Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.48, but opened at $38.30. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 22,314 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

