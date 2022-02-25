Owl Rock Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.94 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 213,165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

