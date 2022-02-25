Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ORCC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

