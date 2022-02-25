Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 118.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $810.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $968.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $918.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $813.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

