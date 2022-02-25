Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 615086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Specifically, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,951 shares of company stock worth $8,688,235. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

