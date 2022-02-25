Pan American Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by 142.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.48 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.