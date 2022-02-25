Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.38.

PAAS stock traded down C$1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 177,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,063. The firm has a market cap of C$6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.19. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030 over the last three months.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

