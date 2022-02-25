PANTHEON X (XPN) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $7,034.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036890 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00110327 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

