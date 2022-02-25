Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

PZZA traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,597. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

