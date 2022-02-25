Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

