Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Cap Tops $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

