Pareto Securities Downgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Hold

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

