Park National Corp OH Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Veritex were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 16.1% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veritex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

VBTX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,583. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

