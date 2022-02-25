Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,850,000 after acquiring an additional 356,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after buying an additional 293,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.