Park National Corp OH Purchases 125 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average of $184.98. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.