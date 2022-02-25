Park National Corp OH Sells 3,500 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 16,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,685. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

