Park National Corp OH Sells 60 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $13.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.94. 11,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.60 and a 52-week high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

