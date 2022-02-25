Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

