Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $245.03 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.19 and a 200-day moving average of $250.45. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

