Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,643 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.58. General Electric has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

