Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 726 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

