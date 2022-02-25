Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

NYSE TGT opened at $191.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average of $236.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.