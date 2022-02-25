Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $813,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $98.75 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

