Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 7.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. 60,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,482,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

BTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after buying an additional 750,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.