Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 133,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

