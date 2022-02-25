Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $145.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

PRFT opened at $102.98 on Friday. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $6,145,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

