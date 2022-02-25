Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 115,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter worth $463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 507.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

