Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 2,589 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

