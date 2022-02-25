Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 562 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAC. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.86%.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.