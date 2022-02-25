Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $447,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

