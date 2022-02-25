Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.